Corporate bond yields continue to harden despite RBI's repo rate cut

Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, the yield on corporate bonds continues to rise as net liquidity in the banking system has remained in deficit mode for the past nine months, said market participants. The rise in yields is also driven by a surge in corporate bond supply, as companies issue more debt to raise capital, thus putting upward pressure on yields.

Net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 1.8 trillion on Monday, latest data from the RBI showed.

