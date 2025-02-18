Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Corporate bond yields continue to harden despite RBI's repo rate cut

Corporate bond yields continue to harden despite RBI's repo rate cut

SBI, PNB, BoI expected to tap market for fund raise

corporate bond
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, the yield on corporate bonds continues to rise as net liquidity in the banking system has remained in deficit mode for the past nine months, said market participants. The rise in yields is also driven by a surge in corporate bond supply, as companies issue more debt to raise capital, thus putting upward pressure on yields.
 
Net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 1.8 trillion on Monday, latest data from the RBI showed.
 
On the other hand,
Topics : RBI repo rate repo rate Policy repo rate RBI corporate bonds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon