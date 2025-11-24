Coverage under QCO is not enough to make an item 'restricted' under FTP

We refer to the RBI’s notification allowing extension in the time period for realisation and repatriation of full export value of goods/software/services exported from India from nine months to fifteen months from the date of export from India. I want to know the period for which this relaxation is applicable?

In my view, the relaxation is applicable for all exports where the time limit of fifteen months has not passed as on November 13, 2025 and all future exports.

We have imported certain goods that are freely importable under the FTP but covered under