Crude oil flows from only US rose in January 2025, reveals data

The United States was the only major source nation from which crude flows rose in January, with imports rising 3.4-times by value and 4-times by volume, official data show.

Data released by the Commerce Department show the rise in US oil coincided with lower volumes from Russia and traditional Middle Eastern suppliers such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. This pulled down overall crude oil imports by 16.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The data are usually released with a lag of three months.

Crude imports from Russia fell for the second month in a row in January, when