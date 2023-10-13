close
Currency markets interventions not always 'black and white': RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was referring to the U.S. Treasury Department's regular foreign exchange report and similar research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

shaktikanta das, rbi

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MARRAKECH, Morocco
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Currency market interventions by emerging market economies should not be viewed "as a black and white story", India's central bank governor told Reuters on Friday.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was referring to the U.S. Treasury Department's regular foreign exchange report and similar research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Das called on the United States and other countries and organizations to review their use of "labelling like watch lists," underscoring that these comments were not directed solely at the Treasury.
"Emerging market economies will have to build reserves and central banks in emerging markets are required to intervene in the currency market from time to time to prevent excessive volatility," Das said on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Marrakech.
"So therefore any labelling, any kind of labelling of currency interventions should not be a black and white story and you need to look at the nuances of it."
 
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Shivam Patel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI Governor currency market India economy

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

