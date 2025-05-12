Operation Sindoor is the new normal against terrorism: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 12) saluted the brave armed forces, intelligence agencies and scientists for their role in Operation Sindoor. "In the past few days, we have seen the country’s patience and I want to firstly salute the Armed forces," he said. PM Modi also mourned Pahalgam terror attack, saying, "The Pahalgam attack was the most barbaric face of terrorism. It was very painful for me... Following the dastardly attack, we granted full authority to the Indian Armed Forces to eliminate terrorists. Today, every terrorist and terror organisation understands the consequences of attempting to harm the dignity and pride of our daughters and sisters." He went on to add, "Our brave soldiers have shown unparalleled valour in achieving the objectives of Operation Sindoor. I dedicate Operation Sindoor to every mother, sister and daughter. Operation Sindoor is not just a name. It stands as a powerful symbol of the nation's collective emotions and resilience," said PM Modi.
Terror and talks cannot go together: PM Modi
In a stern warning to Pakistan, he said, "We have only paused our attack on Pakistan-based terrorist camps and military installations. We will assess Pakistan on its actions against terrorism... We will not differentiate between terror sympathising government and leaders of terrorists." PM Modi added, "When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorist organisations but their courage also shook. Terrorist sites like Bhawalpur and Muridke were the universities of global terrorism. All big terrorist attacks in the world, including 9/11 or big terrorist attacks in India, are somehow or the other connected to these terrorist sites." The PM further said, "This is not the era of war, but this is also not the era of terrorism. We have told the world that talks with Pakistan will be only on terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Terror and talks cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. Water and blood cannot flow together."
Operation Sindoor: India's response to Pahalgam attack
The PM's address comes in the wake of crucial talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from India and Pakistan. According to a PTI report, the two senior military officials held discussions on Monday evening, focusing on the implementation of the agreement reached on May 10 to halt cross-border military engagements. Details of the outcomes from the meeting have yet to be officially disclosed.
On May 11, top military commanders — including Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, and Vice-Admiral AN Pramod — provided a briefing on the recently conducted 'Operation Sindoor'. This coordinated military operation was carried out in response to the terrorist assault in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.
Lt Gen Ghai revealed that over 100 militants were neutralised in strikes carried out on May 7. The retaliatory strikes followed intelligence linking militant groups — such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen — to the Pahalgam incident.
According to official reports, the operation lasted for 25 minutes and included 24 missile launches on nine strategic locations. These included four sites within Pakistan — Muridke, Bahawalpur, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya — and five in PoJK, such as Muzaffarabad, Syedna Bilal, Gulpur, Kotli, and Barnala.