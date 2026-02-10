Datanomics: $500 billion imports in five years need 3.75x increase
Despite tariff cuts, india's plan to import $500 billion of us goods in five years far outpaces historical trade flows
Yash Kumar Singhal
The fact sheet issued by the White House pertaining to the India-United States (US) trade deal mentions that India intends to buy $500 billion worth of US energy, information and communication technology (ICT), agricultural, coal and other products over the next five years. However, notwithstanding the reduced tariffs on the US products under the proposed interim trade framework, the idea looks ambitious, given the history of India’s import bill from the US.