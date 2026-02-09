Datanomics: India's agricultural trade with US remains marginal

Agri goods imports from US at just 5%

Just 5 per cent of India’s total imports comprise agricultural products. Of this, 6.53 per cent of India’s agricultural imports came from the US in FY26 (April–December), the highest share since FY21. Agricultural products accounted for 5 per cent of India’s total imports from the US during the first three quarters of FY26.

US a major exporter of nuts to India

Nearly two-thirds of India’s imports of tree nuts came from the United States. US made for over 42 per cent of India’s fresh fruit imports in FY26 (Apr–Nov). However, its share in India’s imports of soybean oil and processed fruits and juices was significantly lower.

High tariffs on agricultural products