Datanomics: India's agricultural trade with US remains marginal
Two-thirds of India's imports of tree nuts (such as almonds and pistachios) came from the US alone
Yash Kumar Singhal
India and the US have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at enhancing reciprocal trade and market access based on mutual interests. While agriculture broadly remained outside the framework, certain farm imports from the US would see zero or reduced tariffs, including specified fruits, nuts, wines and spirits, soybean oil, sorghum for animal fodder, and dried distillers’ grains.
