Datanomics: One in four Indians still lacks access to safe drinking water
India has improved access to safe drinking water, but one in four people still lack reliable supply, with rural areas and groundwater dependence a key concern
Sneha Sasikumar
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Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil recently launched the 9th edition of the India International Water Week, which will be held from September 22-26 on the theme of climate-resilient water management. According to a World Bank report, safe drinking water access in India stood at just 76.44 per cent in 2024 indicating roughly one in four Indians still cannot count on a safe glass of water.