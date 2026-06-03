RRB Group D Result 2026 delayed amid Telangana HC Hearing, know more

The Ministry of Railways confirmed that the declaration of the RRB Group D Result 2026 has been postponed due to an ongoing legal matter pending before the Telangana High Court.

The goal of the RRB Group D recruitment is to fill 22,195 Level 1 positions in Indian Railways, including Track Maintainer, Pointsman, and Assistant in different departments.

Official statements on RRB Group D Result 2026 postponement

The ministry said on its social media platforms that the results have been postponed while the court considers a petition concerning the final merit list's weighting of the scores given to Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs).

The case questions how Act Apprentices' grades are taken into account when creating the final selection list, which could impact zone-wise cut-off scores and candidate rankings.

“As the matter is sub judice, further processing of the RRB Group D result has been suspended to avoid administrative complications,” the ministry said. After the High Court renders its decision, the lawsuit's outcome will direct the preparation and release of the final merit list.

About the RRB Group D Result 2026

A Computer-Based Test (CBT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical examination are the steps in the selection process.

It is recommended that candidates continue to check the official RRB websites for developments on the court case and the results announcement that follows.