Friday, July 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Serious rail accidents decline, safety spending inches up

Datanomics: Serious rail accidents decline, safety spending inches up

Data suggests the overall number has been declining, from 55 in 2019-20 to 31 in 2024-25

train accident
premium

The railways’ safety-related expenditure has risen from an estimated ₹1.14 trillion in 2024–25 Revised Estimates (RE) to an estimated ₹1.16 trillion in 2025–26 Budget Estimates (BE)

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several wagons of a high-speed freight train derailed and crashed into a stationary goods train in Jharkhand on Thursday. No casualties were reported. According to Indian railway reports, there were 231 consequential train accidents between 2019 and 2025. The number has been declining, from 55 in 2019–20 to 31 in 2024–25. “Consequential” train accidents refer to the incidents with serious outcomes, typically involving loss of life, injuries, significant damage to railway property, or major disruption to train services.  The railways’ safety-related expenditure has risen from an estimated ₹1.14 trillion in 2024–25 Revised Estimates (RE) to an estimated ₹1.16 trillion in
Topics : Train Accident train journey Indian Railways
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon