Datanomics: Serious rail accidents decline, safety spending inches up

Several wagons of a high-speed freight train derailed and crashed into a stationary goods train in Jharkhand on Thursday. No casualties were reported. According to Indian railway reports, there were 231 consequential train accidents between 2019 and 2025. The number has been declining, from 55 in 2019–20 to 31 in 2024–25. “Consequential” train accidents refer to the incidents with serious outcomes, typically involving loss of life, injuries, significant damage to railway property, or major disruption to train services. The railways’ safety-related expenditure has risen from an estimated ₹1.14 trillion in 2024–25 Revised Estimates (RE) to an estimated ₹1.16 trillion in