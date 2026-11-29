In its latest Status Paper on Government Debt, the finance ministry said frictions arising from demand-supply mismatches needed to be managed on an ongoing basis within the medium-term debt strategy (MTDS) framework.

“Beyond immediate geopolitical concerns, deeper structural forces also cloud the macroeconomic horizon: The unwinding of global economic integration and a resurgence of protectionist policies. Crucially, these pressures are unfolding against a backdrop of historically elevated sovereign debt stocks,” it said.

Commercial banks, the largest investor class in GSecs, accounted for 36.2 per cent of holdings at the end of March 2025, down from 42.7 per cent in March 2018. The share of insurance companies rose marginally from 25.3 per cent in March 2021 to 25.8 per cent in March 2025, while that of provident funds declined from 4.4 per cent to 4.2 per cent.

“Since insurance companies and provident funds are long-term investors, their participation in the GSec market complements the government’s endeavour to lengthen the maturity profile of its debt portfolio without undue pressure on yields,” the paper said.

It also cautioned that near-term price pressures were likely to intensify, with global headline inflation projected at 4.4 per cent in 2026 before easing to 3.7 per cent in 2027. “Should the ongoing conflict (in West Asia) escalate in scope or become protracted, the resultant shock to commodity markets could precipitate acute energy disruptions,” it said.

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond averaged 7.39 per cent in October, its highest in 48 months.

Echoing these concerns, RBI Deputy Governor Rohit Jain last week said a stable and resilient GSec market would require a more coordinated approach. “India will need to continue the focus on credible fiscal and debt-management policies, a transparent and predictable auction calendar, deeper secondary-market liquidity, and broader participation from long-term institutional investors,” he said.

Jain, however, noted that institutional capacity to absorb longer-tenor issuances remained “relatively limited”, alongside a structural decline in demand for government securities.

“On the supply side, the borrowing requirements of both the central government and state governments have steadily increased over the years. Accordingly, even a small increase in yields can have a meaningful impact on the government’s interest burden,” he said.

The 2025-28 Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, published as part of the status paper, identifies the development of a deeper and more liquid GSec market as a key priority, alongside lowering borrowing costs and containing risks.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) framework could create additional demand for government securities if banks were required to hold a higher proportion of liquid assets. “Also, if interest rates are kept balanced, the yield will be more acceptable to investors. Tax laws can be amended to provide incentives,” he added.

The government plans to address demand-side constraints by gradually widening the investor base and improving secondary-market liquidity through higher turnover and greater investor participation.

The paper said deeper liquidity would help minimise the interest-rate risk associated with the illiquidity premium on dated securities. The government also plans to continue consolidating issuances and building adequate volumes in benchmark securities across the yield curve.

An elevated redemption burden is another risk identified in the strategy. The Centre’s annual repayments on outstanding dated securities are expected to remain high between FY27 and FY35, both in absolute terms and relative to estimated GDP, before declining sharply. The government plans to manage the pressure through buybacks and switches of shorter-tenor securities into longer-tenor instruments, while extending the maturity profile of fresh issuances.