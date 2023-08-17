Confirmation

Economic ties between US and India flourishing: Christopher W. Hodges

On his first visit to Bengaluru, Hodges is meeting with government officials, scientists, business leaders, & entrepreneurs to underscore the United States & India's strong economic & commercial ties

Christopher W. Hodges, US Consul General

Christopher W. Hodges, US Consul General

Peerzada Abrar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
The economic partnership between the United States and India is thriving, providing support for hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries and fostering technological innovation, according to U.S. Consul General in Chennai, Christopher W. Hodges. He made these remarks during his first visit to Bengaluru, where he met with government officials, scientists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to emphasise the robust economic and commercial ties between the United States and India.

"Bengaluru is one of the United States' most vital trading partners in India," Hodges stated. "The city, hosting over 650 U.S. companies, plays a significant role in this success story, contributing to the U.S.-India bilateral trade relationship."

Hodges reaffirmed the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai's dedication to collaborating with the business communities in Karnataka and throughout South India to advance the U.S.-India trade partnership. "U.S.-India commercial cooperation in sectors such as space, technology, renewable energy, healthcare, education, and aerospace is stronger than ever," he said.

In addition, Hodges took part in the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the U.S. Commercial Service Office in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 17. He described the Commercial Service as a catalyst for boosting trade and investment between the United States and India. "I can't wait to see the partnerships and prosperity that the next 30 years will bring," he expressed.

Attending the event in Bengaluru were US Embassy New Delhi Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs Jonathan Heimer, U.S. Consulate General Chennai Principal Commercial Officer Carey Arun, and Chennai Political/Economic Chief Virsa Perkins.

In related news, US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy, Nathaniel C. Fick, will travel to India and Sri Lanka. From August 17 to 20, Ambassador Fick will lead the U.S. delegation to the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bengaluru. He plans to spotlight U.S. perspectives on digital economy topics, including priority areas set by India's G20 presidency: digital public infrastructure, security in the digital economy, and digital skilling. Additionally, Ambassador Fick will meet with technology entrepreneurs and other industry and civil society representatives.

Topics : US and India

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

