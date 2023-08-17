Proposals under consideration to grant Navratna status to IRCON, RCF

The Department of Public Enterprises is considering a proposal to upgrade the status of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) Ltd. and IRCON Ltd. to Navratna status, which would enable the companies to have more autonomy in terms of investment, setting up joint ventures, and other financial decisions.

Both RCF and IRCON are currently categorised under Miniratna Category-I, Schedule 'A' status. RCF is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, while IRCON is a CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, engaged in engineering and construction activities for major infrastructure sectors.

On a year-on-year basis, IRCON posted a growth of 42 per cent in net profit for FY23, amounting to Rs 777 crore, and RCF's net profit jumped 37 per cent in FY23 to Rs 967 crore.

A senior Finance Ministry official noted that there has been an increase in the number of proposals sent by the administrative ministries to the Department of Public Enterprises for upgrading the category of CPSEs.

"Most CPSEs are at a record high in terms of net profit, annual turnover and net worth in the recent two concluded financial years, which is the reason behind the increase in the number of proposals. The government also wants these CPSEs to have more autonomy in their operations and become more market-oriented in their functioning," he added.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) meeting was held in July 2023 to consider the proposal of the Ministry of Railways for granting Navratna status to IRCON. Proposals from administrative ministries for upgrading the status of a CPSE are sent to the Department of Public Enterprises, with final approval given by the Union Finance Minister.

Also Read Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre In Rail Vikas Nigam, India gets its 13th Navratna in nine years TMS Ep428: ONDC, passkeys, markets, Maharatna & Navratna Cos Ircon Int'l, RVNL surge up to 10%, hit 52-week high on heavy volumes Ircon International surges 8% on healthy Q1 results, order book Familiarise with new global areas, use digitisation opportunity: FM to CAs RBI bought net $4.50 billion in spot foreign exchange market in June PM-eBus Sewa to act as catalyst for EV promotion across urban centres: SMEV CBDT issues draft form for biz to report inventory valuation by accountants RBI launches 'UDGAM', centralised web portal for unclaimed deposits

Earlier this month, ONGC Videsh under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas became the 14th 'Navratna' among CPSEs. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) became the 13th Central Public Sector Enterprise to attain Navratna status.

For a CPSE to qualify for Navratna status, the company must have Miniratna I, Schedule A status and must have obtained an 'excellent' or 'very good' Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) rating in three of the last five years.

The parameters included in the MoU process are market-oriented, reflecting the shareholders' interests in terms of growth in revenue, return on net worth, asset turnover ratio, and market capitalisation for listed CPSEs. All these parameters are quantifiable and verifiable from the documents in the public domain. Additionally, certain government priorities such as procurement from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Micro and Small Enterprises (MSE) sector, research and innovation, are also included.

Furthermore, the company must attain a score of 60 out of 100 in parameters like net profit, cost of production, service cost, capital employed, earnings per share, and inter-sectoral performance.