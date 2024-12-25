Electronics exports soar 28% in Apr-Nov of FY25, led by smartphone surge

Driven by smartphone, electronics exports have reached $22.5 billion in value in the first eight months of the current financial year (FY25), a near 28% growth over the $17.66 billion electronics exports during the corresponding period of FY24. This record performance makes electronics the fastest-growing among India’s top-10 exports in FY25. Electronics, which was ranked 6th at the end of the first eight months of FY24, is now firmly entrenched in the 3rd position, only behind engineering goods and petroleum.

The main driver behind this massive surge has been the smartphone production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which has led to