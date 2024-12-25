Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 10:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Electronics exports soar 28% in Apr-Nov of FY25, led by smartphone surge

Electronics exports soar 28% in Apr-Nov of FY25, led by smartphone surge

Become fastest-growing among India's top-10 exports, take 3rd place

Driven by smartphone, electronics exports have reached $22.5 billion in value in the first eight months of the current financial year (FY25), a near 28% growth over the $17.66 billion electronics exports during the corresponding period of FY24. This
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Driven by smartphone, electronics exports have reached $22.5 billion in value in the first eight months of the current financial year (FY25), a near 28% growth over the $17.66 billion electronics exports during the corresponding period of FY24. This record performance makes electronics the fastest-growing among India’s top-10 exports in FY25. Electronics, which was ranked 6th at the end of the first eight months of FY24, is now firmly entrenched in the 3rd position, only behind engineering goods and petroleum.
 
The main driver behind this massive surge has been the smartphone production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which has led to
Topics : Electronics Exports Electronics industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon