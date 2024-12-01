Govt likely to double EPF monthly-wage cap to Rs 30,000 per month

In a bid to expand social-security cover for workers in the country, the government is likely to double the monthly-wage ceiling for mandatory deductions from their salaries for contribution to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

Plans are also afoot to bring the wage ceiling under Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on a par with that of the EPF.

Both these issues were discussed at length in the recently held meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), which is the apex decision-making body of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday.

“The ceilings for both the schemes are likely