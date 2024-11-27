Business Standard
EPFO subscribers may soon get ETF fillip; CBT meeting on Saturday

CBT meeting on Saturday may take a call on reinvesting 50% of its ETF redemption proceeds in equity

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 12:28 AM IST

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back into equity.
 
The matter will be taken up in the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting on Saturday.
 
The rest is to be invested in other asset classes such as government securities and debt instruments.
 
At present, all redemption proceeds are distributed as income to the subscribers.
 
The latest available data shows the amount in the investment corpus
