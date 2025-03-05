EU firms want removal of non-tariff barriers as part of FTA deal with India

European Union (EU) companies operating in India want New Delhi to streamline or remove non-tariff barriers such as Quality Control Orders (QCOs), complex Customs procedures; simplify labelling, testing, and import procedures; and facilitate cross-border digital transactions without data localisation constraints.

These are results of a Business Sentiment Survey, 2025 conducted by the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) ahead of resumption of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) between both the sides scheduled to be concluded by year-end.

“The EU-India FTA is expected to create a favorable business environment, ensuring a level-playing field for EU companies in India,