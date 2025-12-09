Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities set for gap-down start; GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Asian mkts slip
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 9, 2025: At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 109 points down at 25,956
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 9, 2025: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open significantly lower on Tuesday, influenced by mixed signals from global markets. At 7:48 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 97 points down at 25,957.
Across Asia, markets traded lower, tracking Wall Street sell-off. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.11 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.41 per cent following US President Donald Trump’s approval of H200 chip sales to China, a deal that includes a substantial cut for the US government. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.11 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.39 per cent.
Overnight, US equities closed lower, with the Dow Jones down 0.45 per cent, the S&P 500 declining 0.35 per cent, and the Nasdaq falling 0.14 per cent. Investors are now keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week, with the US Fed expected to announce its policy decision on Wednesday.
Domestically, rice-related stocks will be in focus. Reports indicate that US President Donald Trump has signalled the possibility of imposing new tariffs on Indian rice, raising concerns that trade negotiations between Washington and New Delhi may remain unresolved. According to a Bloomberg report, Trump stated he would “take care” of what he described as the dumping of Indian rice into the US market. Farmers in parts of the US have argued that cheaper imports from India, Vietnam, and Thailand are undermining their competitiveness and adding pressure to a sector already grappling with inflation and past trade actions.
IPOs today:
Mainboard: Corona Remedies IPO and Wakefit Innovations IPO will enter their second day for subscription.
SME: Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO, Encompass Design India IPO, and Methodhub Software IPO will close for subscription. Shares of Neochem Bio Solutions and Helloji Holidays are scheduled to list today.
Additionally, the basis of allotment for the Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO and Luxury Time Ltd. IPO will be finalised.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Defence
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s defence sector is entering a phase of sustained momentum, supported by a confluence of policy support, rising domestic demand and expanding export opportunities. Recent developments, including fresh approvals for defence acquisitions, emergency procurement programs, a clearer technology and production roadmap, and expectations of higher budgetary allocations, have significantly strengthened order inflow visibility. As a result, sector-wide concerns around demand continuity have eased, reinforcing confidence in medium-term growth prospects. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds and equities fastest-growing asset classes, says report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds (MFs) and direct equities have emerged as the fastest-growing asset classes, outpacing deposits. However, India still lags far behind developed economies in household allocation to these instruments — compared to countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, China, and Brazil — according to the How India Invests 2025 report conducted by Bain & Company in association with Groww, released on Monday. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance to Muthoot Finance: NBFCs outpace banks once again
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance, and IIFL Finance have regained their growth momentum after losing market share to banks in the post-Covid period.
The growth surge is being led by diversified lenders and gold-loan companies while development-finance institutions such as Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC, and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) continue to grow at a slower pace. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2026-27: Integrated Customs platform on cards in digitisation push
Stock Market LIVE Updates: To digitise Customs processes, the Union finance ministry is planning to integrate the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE), Risk Management System (RMS), and Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange System (ICES) into a single unified national Customs platform, according to government sources. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading volumes not back to their peak, green shoots emerging: Gaurav Seth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) tightening of the derivatives framework has dented trading volumes, but the industry is gradually adapting to the new regime, said Gaurav Seth, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of 5paisa Capital. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airport operators likely to seek compensation from IndiGo for biz loss
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private airport operators, who are assessing revenue loss due to the unprecedented cancellation of nearly 4,500 flights by IndiGo last week, are having discussions internally on claiming compensation from the airline. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo fallout: Year-end plans in limbo as travellers opt for staycations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo Airlines cancelling hundreds of flights over the past four days has had ripple effects on hospitality companies, especially in year-end tourist-favoured destinations like Goa, Pondicherry and Kerala, as travellers are increasingly veering towards staycations, said industry insiders. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fed may find itself in a bind as it sets stage for Powell's successor
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will help shape market expectations for President Donald Trump’s next Fed chair nominee, even as it risks putting policymakers in a tight spot between widely held worries about inflation and Trump’s push for interest rate reductions.READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets update
