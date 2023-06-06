Fall in equity flows, flat reinvested earnings pull down gross FY23 FDI

FDI may have seen a larger decline had there been a fall in reinvested earnings. However, reinvested earnings–the money foreign investors pump back into their ventures—remained flat at $19.3 billion during the period. If not rounded off, there was in fact a sub-one per cent rise in these reinvestments at $19,354 million during the period.

FDI inflows in 2022-23 were lower by 4.5 per cent compared to $74.4 billion in the pre-Covid period of 2019-20. This has happened even as the government's focus is on production-linked incentives in 14 areas.