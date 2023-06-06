close

Fall in equity flows, flat reinvested earnings pull down gross FY23 FDI

If the global economy slows down and interest rates harden further, it may hit foreign investments again

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
A decline in fresh equity flows and flat reinvested earnings by foreign players led to a 16.3 per cent decline in gross foreign direct investment (FDI) at $71 billion into India in 2022-23, the steepest fall in a decade as source nations' economic growth slowed down. Besides, some of them such as the US and UK raised interest rates to tame surging inflation.
FDI inflows in 2022-23 were lower by 4.5 per cent compared to $74.4 billion in the pre-Covid period of 2019-20. This has happened even as the government's focus is on production-linked incentives in 14 areas.
FDI may have seen a larger decline had there been a fall in reinvested earnings. However, reinvested earnings–the money foreign investors pump back into their ventures—remained flat at $19.3 billion during the period. If not rounded off, there was in fact a sub-one per cent rise in these reinvestments at $19,354 million during the period.
