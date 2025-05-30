India's GDP expands 7.4% in Q4 to meet FY25 growth estimates of 6.5%

India’s economic growth rebounded to a four-quarter high of 7.4 per cent in the January-March period of 2024-25 (FY25), aligning with the annual growth estimate of 6.5 per cent, according to provisional estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The final-quarter performance outpaced expectations, beating both the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) forecast of 7.2 per cent and a Reuters poll of economists that had projected 6.7 per cent growth.

Nominal GDP for the full financial year rose 9.8 per cent to ₹330.7 trillion, slightly above the ₹324.1 trillion estimated in the Union Budget.