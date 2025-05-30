Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's GDP expands 7.4% in Q4 to meet FY25 growth estimates of 6.5%

India's GDP expands 7.4% in Q4 to meet FY25 growth estimates of 6.5%

Nominal GDP for FY25 grew at single digit at 9.8 per cent to Rs 330.7 trillion, slightly higher than Rs 324.1 trillion factored in the Budget

Asit Ranjan Mishra
May 30 2025

India’s economic growth rebounded to a four-quarter high of 7.4 per cent in the January-March period of 2024-25 (FY25), aligning with the annual growth estimate of 6.5 per cent, according to provisional estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).
 
The final-quarter performance outpaced expectations, beating both the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) forecast of 7.2 per cent and a Reuters poll of economists that had projected 6.7 per cent growth.
 
Nominal GDP for the full financial year rose 9.8 per cent to ₹330.7 trillion, slightly above the ₹324.1 trillion estimated in the Union Budget.
