Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Finance Commission confronts fiscal prudence challenges with minimal ToR

Experts suggest minimum ToR to avoid controversies and simplify state memoranda

Fifteenth Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her residence on Wednesday Photo: X
Premium

Fifteenth Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: X

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Breaking away from precedent, the government has issued bare minimum terms of reference (ToR) to the proposed 16th Finance Commission, limiting it to what is broadly enshrined in the Constitution. Nonetheless, the commission cannot avoid addressing issues of fiscal prudence and sustainability even if this ToR is retained, experts opine.

Some experts, who were part of previous commissions, also feel that the government may refrain from issuing additional ToR to avoid controversies and the awkward position of rejecting uncomfortable recommendations.

The Union Cabinet recently approved ToR for the 16th Finance Commission, according to which the body would make recommendations on the distribution between the Union and the states of the net proceeds of taxes, the principles governing grants-in-aid of the

Also Read

The ideas of economists

BS BFSI Summit: Soumya Kanti Ghosh to Sajjid Chinoy, here're key economists

Day after Q2 GDP data, economists raise India's FY24 growth forecast

DCX Systems hits new high; stock zooms 27% in 1 week on fund raising plan

A count of India's poor: It's a challenge in absence of govt data

India's economy to grow at 6.8% in FY24, accelerate to 7% in FY25: CII

Wide stakeholder consultations needed to frame national e-comm policy: Govt

Govt likely to mandate e-invoice for B2C transactions in 2-3 years

India's apple imports may rise after crop damage in Kashmir, Himachal

Coal import drops 5% in Apr-Sep period to 125.21 MT: Govt in Parliament

Topics : Finance Commission Economists Indian Economy Economic Systems

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon