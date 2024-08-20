Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Fresh formal hirings face marginal decline in June, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal hirings face marginal decline in June, shows EPFO data

The data is signalling a slowdown in the formal labour market

EPFO

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

The creation of new formal jobs under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) saw a marginal dip of 0.69 per cent to 1.02 million in June, when compared to the previous month when the retirement fund body had enrolled 1.03 million fresh members.

It signalled a slowdown in the formal labour market.
The EPFO data is considered crucial as only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.

Of the total 1.02 million new EPF subscribers in June, the share of young people belonging to the 18-25 age group stood at 59.14 per cent (606,000) in June.

This is a slight increase from May, when 58.17 per cent (600,348) of new subscribers were in this age group. This is crucial because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness.

Additionally, the proportion of women among new subscribers was 29 per cent (297,599) in June, up from 25 per cent (258,970) in May. This improvement highlights a positive trend in female participation in the workforce.

Meanwhile, the net payroll additions -- calculated by taking into account the number of new subscribers, the number of subscribers that exited, and the return of old subscribers to the social security organisation -- increased to 1.92 million in May from 1.68 million in May.

Topics : EPFO data labour market labour Law jobs and employees

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

