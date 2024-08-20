Fresh formal hirings face marginal decline in June, shows EPFO data

The creation of new formal jobs under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) saw a marginal dip of 0.69 per cent to 1.02 million in June, when compared to the previous month when the retirement fund body had enrolled 1.03 million fresh members.

It signalled a slowdown in the formal labour market.

The EPFO data is considered crucial as only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.

Of the total 1.02 million new EPF subscribers in June, the share of young people belonging to the 18-25 age group stood at 59.14 per cent (606,000) in June.