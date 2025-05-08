FTA cuts duties on UK spirits, but India's maturation concerns remain

Non-tariff limit in the minimum maturation (ageing) clause imposed by the UK government (for Scotch and whisky) remains unaddressed in the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), said liquor industry executives, noting that the issue continues to remain a key concern.

According to the UK and European Union (EU) regulations, a spirit must be matured for a minimum of three years in wooden casks to be legally defined and sold as “whisky.”

However, Indian whisky producers argue that India's hotter, tropical climate accelerates the maturation process, achieving it in less than a year.

The same climate leads to higher alcohol evaporation