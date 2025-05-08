Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / FTA cuts duties on UK spirits, but India's maturation concerns remain

FTA cuts duties on UK spirits, but India's maturation concerns remain

According to the UK and European Union (EU) regulations, a spirit must be matured for a minimum of three years in wooden casks to be legally defined and sold as "whisky."

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

India has agreed to reduce import duties on Scotch, whisky, and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent immediately, with a further reduction to 40 per cent over the next decade. Representative image. Photo: Bloomberg

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-tariff limit in the minimum maturation (ageing) clause imposed by the UK government (for Scotch and whisky) remains unaddressed in the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), said liquor industry executives, noting that the issue continues to remain a key concern.
 
According to the UK and European Union (EU) regulations, a spirit must be matured for a minimum of three years in wooden casks to be legally defined and sold as “whisky.”
 
However, Indian whisky producers argue that India's hotter, tropical climate accelerates the maturation process, achieving it in less than a year.
 
The same climate leads to higher alcohol evaporation
Topics : FTA trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon