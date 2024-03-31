FY25 likely to witness close to 7% economic growth, but risks remain

India may be set for another year of robust growth in the financial year beginning on April 1 (FY25), with inflation projected to ease closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone, which may allow it to start the rate cut cycle. However, risks may stem from global factors such as slower-than-expected global growth, higher commodity prices, and geopolitical turbulence which may adversely impact growth and macro-stability, research agencies and economists said.

After robust economic growth of 7.6 per cent in FY24, most macro-economic forecasters have pegged growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for FY25 between 6.8-7 per cent, with