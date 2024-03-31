Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FY25 likely to witness close to 7% economic growth, but risks remain

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Business Standard Manthan said the high capex growth needs to be maintained to meet growth targets

Economic growth, GDP
Premium

Asit Ranjan Mishra
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
India may be set for another year of robust growth in the financial year beginning on April 1 (FY25), with inflation projected to ease closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone, which may allow it to start the rate cut cycle. However, risks may stem from global factors such as slower-than-expected global growth, higher commodity prices, and geopolitical turbulence which may adversely impact growth and macro-stability, research agencies and economists said.

After robust economic growth of 7.6 per cent in FY24, most macro-economic forecasters have pegged growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for FY25 between 6.8-7 per cent, with

Also Read

India's manufacturing PMI rises to four-month high of 56.5 in January

Feb manufacturing PMI rises to 56.9 on increased production, new orders

India's services PMI falls to 56.9 in November, lowest in 2023 so far

India's October manufacturing PMI slips to 55.5, lowest in eight months

India's services PMI jumps to highest in six months at 61.8 in January

Key indicators suggest economy remains buoyant at end of FY24: NCAER

CBIC notifies guidelines for GST investigation, prior approval for big cos

443 infrastructure projects hit by cost overrun of Rs 4.92 trillion in Feb

Dividend receipts from CPSEs exceed revised estimates by 26% to Rs 63K cr

Need to cut our expenditures, take Pak towards self-reliance: PM Shehbaz

Topics : financial year economic growth new fiscal year PMI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon