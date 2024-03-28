Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India set for strong economic rebound seen in 2000s: RBI Dy Guv Patra

India's recent economic performance has exceeded expectations, leading to upward revisions in growth forecasts by institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's growth trajectory is poised for a significant upturn following the pandemic, with early indicators suggesting a return to the robust growth rates exceeding 7 per cent witnessed in the 2000s, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra on Monday at Nomura’s 40th Central Bankers Seminar in Tokyo, Japan. The speech was released on the RBI website on Thursday.

Patra said that while private consumption remains a key driver, it is investments and exports that are expected to fuel this resurgence. Although global headwinds have subdued export growth, public expenditure on infrastructure is emerging as a pivotal force in driving the growth momentum forward. Recent surveys indicate a surge in private investment sentiment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
“In the period 2021-24, the export lever has been muted by global headwinds, but public expenditure on infrastructure is taking over as the locomotive of the step-up in the growth trend. Recent surveys indicate that private investment is getting crowded in,” he said.

India's recent economic performance has exceeded expectations, leading to upward revisions in growth forecasts by institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). India is projected to contribute significantly to global growth, positioning itself as one of the world's largest economies by market exchange rates and purchasing power parity (PPP). In fact, India is expected to surpass Germany and Japan in terms of market exchange rates within the next decade and become the world's second-largest economy by PPP terms. This economic strength is also reflected in the projected growth of the Indian rupee.

The deputy governor said that India is emerging from the pandemic with resilience, ready to pursue its development goals amidst challenges. To fully utilize its demographic dividend, efforts are needed to enhance workforce contribution to GDP growth, including upskilling through initiatives like Skill India. Encouraging entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and promoting women's participation in the workforce are crucial. Moreover, investing in high-quality infrastructure is essential, requiring increased spending and efficient regulations.

Formalizing jobs, particularly in manufacturing, is key to India's future economic expansion, he said. Efforts are underway to boost manufacturing's share of GDP through adaptation to the fourth industrial revolution and expanding exports. As India strengthens its manufacturing base and internationalizes its currency, it faces the challenge of greening its economy for sustainable development, aligning with commitments made at COP26.

Also Read

RBI deputy governor Michael Patra gets another 1-year extension

Financial savings increased by 14% in absolute terms: RBI deputy guv Patra

Decoupling of emissions and GDP not yet achieved: RBI deputy governor Patra

Michael Douglas to get Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 2023

TMS Ep636: Private capex, Softbank AI, Novelis IPO, Mumbai Metaverse

Banks ready systems for capturing int'l credit card spends under LRS

Banks set to make trading gains as bond yields soften by 14 bps in Q4 FY24

Fiscal deficit at Feb-end touches 86.5% of full-year target: Govt data

Indian economy can grow at 8% till 2047, reforms are key: IMF's Subramanian

BS Manthan: Reforms momentum will continue, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman


Meeting these challenges will require significant investment, technological advancement, and policy support, positioning India for continued growth and global leadership, he said.
Topics : India economy RBI Michael Patra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon