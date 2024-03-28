India set for strong economic rebound seen in 2000s: RBI Dy Guv Patra

India's growth trajectory is poised for a significant upturn following the pandemic, with early indicators suggesting a return to the robust growth rates exceeding 7 per cent witnessed in the 2000s, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra on Monday at Nomura’s 40th Central Bankers Seminar in Tokyo, Japan. The speech was released on the RBI website on Thursday.

Patra said that while private consumption remains a key driver, it is investments and exports that are expected to fuel this resurgence. Although global headwinds have subdued export growth, public expenditure on infrastructure is emerging as a pivotal force in driving the growth momentum forward. Recent surveys indicate a surge in private investment sentiment.

“In the period 2021-24, the export lever has been muted by global headwinds, but public expenditure on infrastructure is taking over as the locomotive of the step-up in the growth trend. Recent surveys indicate that private investment is getting crowded in,” he said.

India's recent economic performance has exceeded expectations, leading to upward revisions in growth forecasts by institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). India is projected to contribute significantly to global growth, positioning itself as one of the world's largest economies by market exchange rates and purchasing power parity (PPP). In fact, India is expected to surpass Germany and Japan in terms of market exchange rates within the next decade and become the world's second-largest economy by PPP terms. This economic strength is also reflected in the projected growth of the Indian rupee.

The deputy governor said that India is emerging from the pandemic with resilience, ready to pursue its development goals amidst challenges. To fully utilize its demographic dividend, efforts are needed to enhance workforce contribution to GDP growth, including upskilling through initiatives like Skill India. Encouraging entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and promoting women's participation in the workforce are crucial. Moreover, investing in high-quality infrastructure is essential, requiring increased spending and efficient regulations.

Formalizing jobs, particularly in manufacturing, is key to India's future economic expansion, he said. Efforts are underway to boost manufacturing's share of GDP through adaptation to the fourth industrial revolution and expanding exports. As India strengthens its manufacturing base and internationalizes its currency, it faces the challenge of greening its economy for sustainable development, aligning with commitments made at COP26.

Meeting these challenges will require significant investment, technological advancement, and policy support, positioning India for continued growth and global leadership, he said.