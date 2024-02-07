Gas to biofuels: India's demand sets agenda for global energy business

News agencies reported Qatar plans to sell more gas to India. The country is the world’s largest seller of natural gas and India one of the biggest potential markets. In December, India imported 1.8 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG) – 12 per cent more year-on-year, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the

News agencies reported Qatar plans to sell more gas to India. The country is the world’s largest seller of natural gas and India one of the biggest potential markets | Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com