SpiceJet hits 10% lower band on heavy volumes; 181 mn shares traded on BSE

SpiceJet hits 10% lower band on heavy volumes; 181 mn shares traded on BSE

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 8.4 per cent or 128.6 million shares changed hands in multiple block deals on the BSE. Buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known

SpiceJet share price, block deal

Photo: Pexels

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet shares hit a 10 per cent lower circuit on BSE at ₹12.88 per share amid large trades. At 10:43 AM, on BSE, 181.924 million shares changed hands. 
Around the same time, SpiceJet's share price was trading 9.99 per cent lower at ₹12.88 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.73 per cent at 82,822.75.

SpiceJet block deal details

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 8.4 per cent or 128.6 million shares changed hands in multiple block deals on the BSE. Buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.  
As of December 2025, promoters held a 30.99 percent stake in the company, and public shareholders held the rest, according to the BSE shareholding pattern.  
 
Separately, on Tuesday, a SpiceJet flight bound for Leh was forced to return to Delhi after experiencing an engine-related problem mid-air, according to reports. Flight SG121, operated by a Boeing 737 aircraft, had departed from the national capital for Leh in Ladakh when the crew detected a technical snag. 

