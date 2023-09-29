close
Global warming has to be tackled but India cannot sacrifice growth: CEA

On the reason behind a 6.5 per cent growth and not higher, Nageswaran pointed to global challenges

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
India needs to understand that there is global warming and it is a problem to be tackled, but it cannot sacrifice growth, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday.

Delivering a virtual address at the Indo-Pacific Economic Conclave organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Chief Economic Advisor said, "In the short run, we need fossil fuels and more importantly we need our own resources to invest for the green transition."

He said that economic growth and energy transition were not in contradiction to one another. "One complements the other."

"So India has to continue to stand up for its right to pursue economic growth in the coming years without jeopardising its climate goals in which it is actually ahead of other countries," the CEA said.

Speaking on the theme 'India Leads – Towards 3rd Largest Economy', the CEA noted several structural reforms that had been pursued by the government, starting with financial inclusion, Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, banking system cleanup, single indirect tax, the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, Real Estate Regulation Act, continuous efforts at ease of doing business, decriminalising and removing outdated laws from the legal books, and the expanded emphasis on physical and digital infrastructure.

"As a result, we have had a 9.1 per cent growth in FY22, 7.2 per cent in FY23, and we are poised to grow at 6.5 per cent on average for this year and the remainder of the decade."

On the reason behind a 6.5 per cent growth and not higher, Nageswaran pointed to global challenges.

"It is because we are not experiencing the kind of global growth that we experienced between 2003 and 2008," he said. Between 2003 and 2008, the growth rate was closer to 9 per cent.

The CEA said that the global economy was going through a period of uncertainty, geopolitical fragmentation, and geo-economic inefficiencies.

"All these factors are currently underway whereas between 2003 and 2008, globalisation was in its heydays. And interest rates were low or being lowered globally."

Now, the interest rates were either still rising or going to remain at a very high level. "That is why we are realistic about our growth prospects which is still going to be one of the highest at 6.5 per cent in real terms and 11 per cent in nominal terms," the CEA said.

Nageswaran also said that the goal should be to not only become the third-largest economy in aggregate size but also in per capita terms become a middle-income or upper-middle-income country. "For that we need to make sure, the aspiring middle class is not only able to get the kind of goods and services that they need but they are also in a position to contribute."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, said that a new course was being charted every day and ambitions reimagined.

"In 2013, we were the fragile five and here we are among the top five economies of the world. And our Prime Minister has guaranteed that we will move from the top 5 to the top 3 in the next three years." He had joined the conclave virtually.

Referring to the economic model of the past, the minister observed that the major players were the public sector and the state and a handful of Indian corporates, some of them very large, heavily diversified with a very small economic space available for young first-generation entrepreneurs and start-ups. "In that old model, the small remained small; the big grew bigger."

"Today there is an absolutely very different economic model where a large part of the economic activity and GDP is being created by young start-ups and young entrepreneurs who don't see any limit to their ambitions. Today, the small need not remain small," Minister Chandrasekhar said, adding that there was no guarantee that the big would remain big and have the 'too big to fail' model apply to them.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said in his virtual address that India had the potential to grow faster in the coming years. That means that it would create many opportunities for global investors.

"It also generates a huge positive virtuous cycle for higher growth, leading to higher savings, higher investments, more employment and coming back to more growth. That virtuous cycle is now at play," he said.
First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

