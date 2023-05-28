Fighting climate change

The r

The United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has sounded two sirens on global warming and the impact of extreme weather conditions. It recently predicted what most climate activists feared: That the earth’s 1.5 degree Celsius temperature rise over pre-industrial levels would happen, at least temporarily owing to the El Nino factor, over the next five years rather than the originally predicted timeline of 2033-37. Last week, at the opening of its four-yearly congress among member-countries, it produced an updated report of the consequences of global warming over the past 50 years. It tallied some 12,000 extreme weather-, climate-, and water-related events over the past 50 years around the world. Those killed 2 million people and caused economic damage worth $4.3 trillion between 1970 and 2021. Though the bulk of the economic damage was seen in the US, it was developing countries that faced the human cost, accounting for nine in 10 deaths.