Govt aims to double Rajasthan's economy to Rs 30 trillion in five years: CM

Rajasthan will hold a three-day global investment summit which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate on December 9. The summit is held to attract investment across sectors and revitalise the state's industrial network. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, in an online interview with Anil Sharma, spoke about the government’s preparations and expectations from the event. Edited excerpts:

With hardly 5-6 days remaining for the ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024’, what do you think will be the outcome of the summit?

Our government has set an ambitious target of doubling the state’s economy from its current