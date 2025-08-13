Govt plans ₹25,000 cr export support mission to counter US tariff Impact

The commerce and industry ministry has firmed up support schemes worth about ₹25,000 crore under the Export Promotion Mission for a six-year period, amid continuing uncertainties from higher tariffs imposed by the US.

The proposal has been sent to the finance ministry for approval. Once it clears the contours and allocation, the schemes will be rolled out after the Union Cabinet’s nod, two people aware of the matter told Business Standard.

The schemes, designed under the Export Promotion Mission, will include World Trade Organization (WTO)-compliant interventions focusing on trade finance and easing market access for exporters. The government believes the