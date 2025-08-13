Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Govt plans ₹25,000 cr export support mission to counter US tariff Impact

Govt plans ₹25,000 cr export support mission to counter US tariff Impact

Commerce ministry readies WTO-compliant schemes to aid exporters, diversify markets, and ease trade finance amid rising US tariffs

A ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission was announced in the Union Budget for 2025-26 in February but has yet to be rolled out. | File Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

The commerce and industry ministry has firmed up support schemes worth about ₹25,000 crore under the Export Promotion Mission for a six-year period, amid continuing uncertainties from higher tariffs imposed by the US.
 
The proposal has been sent to the finance ministry for approval. Once it clears the contours and allocation, the schemes will be rolled out after the Union Cabinet’s nod, two people aware of the matter told Business Standard.
 
The schemes, designed under the Export Promotion Mission, will include World Trade Organization (WTO)-compliant interventions focusing on trade finance and easing market access for exporters. The government believes the
Topics : US tariff hike Trump tariff hike Indian exports India economy
