Govt plans to increase Chabahar Port capacity 5x in next 10 years

Despite global trade instability amid geopolitical threats since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second stint, India is looking to continue capacity building at Iran’s Chabahar Port.

The Centre aims to raise capacity fivefold at the terminal over the next decade.

“There is a capital expenditure (capex) of ₹4,000 crore or so underway which will help us acquire modern cranes, leading to mechanisation and modernisation at the terminal. The current capacity at the port is 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and the target is to expand this to 500,000 TEUs,” a senior government official said on the sidelines of