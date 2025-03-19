Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Govt plans to increase Chabahar Port capacity 5x in next 10 years

Govt plans to increase Chabahar Port capacity 5x in next 10 years

The signed Chabahar agreement includes a clause on cargo targets, but no penalties will be imposed if such traffic is not achieved

Among the negotiations for the contract was India’s request to not have a minimum guaranteed traffic (MGT), under which an operator is penalised for failing to meet minimum targets

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Despite global trade instability amid geopolitical threats since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second stint, India is looking to continue capacity building at Iran’s Chabahar Port.
 
The Centre aims to raise capacity fivefold at the terminal over the next decade.
 
“There is a capital expenditure (capex) of ₹4,000 crore or so underway which will help us acquire modern cranes, leading to mechanisation and modernisation at the terminal. The current capacity at the port is 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and the target is to expand this to 500,000 TEUs,” a senior government official said on the sidelines of
Topics : Chabahar port Chabahar project Ports

