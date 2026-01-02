Friday, January 02, 2026 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt rolls out ₹7,295 cr schemes to boost trade finance for small exporters

Govt rolls out ₹7,295 cr schemes to boost trade finance for small exporters

Government launches ₹7,295-crore interest subvention and collateral support schemes to ease trade finance access for MSME exporters over FY26-31

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

The government has rolled out ₹7,295 crore worth of interest subvention and collateral support schemes to ease trade finance access for MSME exporters over FY26–31. (Image: Bloomberg)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday launched two measures — on interest subvention and collateral support — with an allocationof ₹7,295 crore for a six-year period (FY26-31) to give small exporters better access to trade finance.
 
The scheme titled “Interest Subvention for Pre- and Post-Shipment Rupee Export Credit” will enable micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to access export credit at competitive rates, below market interest rates.
 
The tentative budgetary outlay for the scheme is ₹5,181 crore over six years. To begin with, arrears worth ₹830 crore will be cleared. 
 
“A base interest subvention of 2.75 per cent has been provided, with a provision for additional incentive for exports to notified under-represented or emerging markets, subject to operational readiness,” the Department of Commerce said in a statement.
 
 
The schemes have been launched under the ₹25,060 export-promotion mission, approved by the Union Cabinet in November.

Also Read

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 crosses 3 crore registrations, apply till Jan 11

GATE Admit Card 2026 date postponed

GATE Admit Card 2026 date postponed, new date to be soon, all details here

Infrastructure, railways, tracks, disinvestment, privatisation

Centrally funded infra projects saw cost overruns swell to 22% in Novpremium

factory, msme

MSMEs and their economic footprint in India's journey to Viksit Bharatpremium

MSME

Govt launches ₹4,531 cr market access support scheme for exporters

 
Government officials said the subvention scheme was the revamped version of the “Interest Equalisation Scheme” (IES), discontinued after 31 December, 2024.
 
In its current form, the interest-subvention scheme will focus mainly on small exporters, with a cap on the annual benefit. The larger idea, according to the government, is to ease the working-capital constraints of small and first-time exporters — especially at a time when global trade is facing headwinds — and not covering all exporters
 
There will be additional incentive for MSMEs exporting to new and emerging markets, Additional Secretary Ajay Bhadoo told reporters, adding that the scheme would cover 75 per cent of tariff lines.
 
Bhadoo said products were selected through a methodology prioritising high labour-intensive and capital-intensive sectors. 
 
According to the department, the subvention rates will be reviewed in March and September, based on domestic and global benchmarks. The annual benefit has been capped at ₹50 lakh per firm. 
 
The detailed guidelines of the scheme will be released by the RBI, which is the implementing agency along with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
 
The department also launched a ₹2,114 crore “Collateral Support for Export Credit” scheme to provide credit-guarantee support for export-linked working-capital loans to exporters that are MSMEs.
 
A collateral guarantee up to ₹10 crore per firm will be provided under this support measure.
 
Guarantee coverage up to 85 per cent will be available for micro and small exporters, and up to 65 per cent for medium enterprises.
 
“This intervention is designed to complement existing credit guarantee mechanisms and to increase bank lending to export-oriented MSMEs. 
Detailed guidelines will be notified by CGTMSE, followed by a pilot phase and subsequent integration into a comprehensive revision of export promotion frameworks,” the department said.
 
During this financial year, the government expects an outgo of ₹400 crore under both schemes.
 
For both schemes, restricted items, waste & scrap, products covered under the production-linked incentive, and products excluded under two schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products and Remission of State and Central Taxes and Levies — have been excluded to avoid overlap with similar schemes and to remove low-value added or sensitive exports. Defence and dual-use products are included.

More From This Section

manufacturing sector, economy

Manufacturing PMI slips to two-year low in December on slower growth

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

States, UTs eye ₹4.99 trillion borrowing through SDLs in Q4FY26

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

GST Council may meet in 15 days to weigh tax cut on air, water purifiers

gig worker gig economy skill

Centre proposes 90 days work rule for gig workers to get social security

PMI

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 55 in December, at 38-month low

Topics : MSMEs Collateral government of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon