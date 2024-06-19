GST Council likely to address retrospective taxation on online gaming

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, at its meeting on Saturday, is expected to take up a key amendment that has the potential to resolve the vexatious issue of retrospective taxation for online gaming companies.

According to officials familiar with the development, this amendment to the central GST (CGST) Act, if implemented, will give both the Centre and states the power to waive GST dues that have not been paid due to legal ambiguity or on account of “general practices” consistently followed by businesses.

The proposed amendment, if implemented, may provide relief to online gaming companies facing Rs 1.12