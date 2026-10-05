GST Council may set different timelines for services, capital goods refunds

An inverted duty structure arises when the GST rate on inputs is higher than the rate on the finished product. This leads to accumulation of unutilised input tax credit.

The refund for capital goods is likely to be implemented from April 1, 2027, with the benefit spread over five years. Refunds for input services, on the other hand, are likely to take effect this year itself, once approved by the Council, sources said.

At present, businesses can claim refunds of accumulated ITC arising from an inverted duty structure primarily on inputs, or raw materials. Credit accumulated on capital goods such as machinery and on input services remains locked in the electronic credit ledger.

The proposed changes would allow businesses to claim refunds of such unutilised credit. The capital-goods refund is likely to be spread over five years.

The move is expected to benefit sectors that have accumulated large amounts of unutilised ITC and are facing working-capital pressure.

“Various sectors today face the issue of accumulation of input tax credits for reasons such as inverted duty, heavy upfront capital expenditure etc. The most impacted sectors with significant working capital stress are FMCG, pharmaceuticals, footwear etc.,” said Nimish Bhatia, partner at Price Waterhouse.

He said industry expects measures such as allowing refunds of credit blocked on account of input services and capital goods, along with faster provisional refunds, to help unlock working capital, particularly for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“These structural reforms could go a long way in achieving a truly value-added tax regime based on principles of neutrality,” Bhatia said.

Tax experts are seeking retrospective coverage for capital goods, rather than limiting the benefit to purchases made after the amendment.

Their demand is that capital goods already purchased should qualify for a refund for the remaining part of the five-year period. For instance, a machine purchased two years ago would qualify for the benefit for the remaining three years.

There is no confirmation that retrospective coverage is on the agenda of the October 8 meeting.

Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, said allowing refunds of unutilised ITC on capital goods and input services in cases of inverted duty structure and exports would be a long-awaited measure that could significantly ease the working-capital burden of manufacturing and other capital-intensive sectors.

The restriction on refund of unutilised ITC on capital goods and input services stems from Section 54 of the CGST Act, which governs GST refunds. Any relaxation would therefore require a legislative amendment, followed by the parliamentary and constitutional approval process.

Given the time required for this process, industry would expect the relief to also address the accumulation of credit from the implementation of GST 2.0 in September 2025, Jalan said.

“Restricting the benefit only to future capital goods acquisitions may substantially dilute the intended relief, particularly for businesses that have already invested heavily and are carrying blocked credits due to GST 2.0 rate rationalisation measures,” he said.

Abhishek Jain, partner and national head, indirect tax, at KPMG, said extending inverted-duty refunds to capital goods and input services would benefit sectors that have built up unutilised credit, particularly following the rate rationalisation last year.

“Industry’s request that capital goods already purchased be covered for the balance of the five-year period is reasonable and deserves serious consideration, as confining relief to future purchases would leave much of that credit stranded,” Jain said.