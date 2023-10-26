close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Having 8-9% growth in economy for next 3 decades a challenge: Kant

Pointing out that presently the size of China's economy is five times of India, Kant said, "To catch up with China, we will have to grow at 10 per cent"

Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

"You can't make technology leapfrog without using AI," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is poised to become a $ 5 trillion economy and the challenge for the country will be to grow at 8-9 per cent for the next three decades, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.
Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) here, Kant said India's economy can't grow at higher rates without the support of the private sector.
"This is India's moment. India is poised to become a $ 5 trillion economy," he said, adding that the government has pushed the limit on infrastructure.
"The challenge (for India) is to grow at 8-9 per cent for three decades," he said.
Pointing out that presently the size of China's economy is five times of India, Kant said, "To catch up with China, we will have to grow at 10 per cent."

Asserting that the quality of Indian airports is better than those in Europe, he said, "Our domestic airlines are also much better than international airlines."

India's growth story will remain intact, he said, while emphasising on the need to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring sustainable growth.
"You can't make technology leapfrog without using AI," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170 shoot sharing experience

Nations support India's efforts to have strong outcome at G20: Amitabh Kant

No shortage of funds for startups with strong business models: Amitabh Kant

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

200 hours of negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: Kant

Govt reduces floor price of basmati rice exports to $950 per tonne

India shouldn't agree to free cross-border data flows under IPEF: GTRI

IT, consulting firms lead NPS adoption in the private sector, shows data

Commerce ministry reduces floor price of basmati exports to $950 per tonne

Sustainable finance will foster economic growth: Deputy Guv Swaminathan J

Topics : Amitabh Kant Indian Economy

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon