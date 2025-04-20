House panel asks skill ministry to update placement details under PMKVY 4.0

The parliamentary standing committee on labour, textiles and skill development has asked the skill ministry to make “concerted efforts with stakeholders” to ensure uploading of placement details of certified candidates under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal, as placement figures are the “real barometer” for measuring the success of the scheme.

The move will also ensure that there is a database of the employment generated under the central government’s flagship skill development scheme.

“The committee resolutely felt that the final figures of certification is the benchmark of the success and