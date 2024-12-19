How policymakers are split over attracting Chinese investment into India

When the FY24 Economic Survey, presented in July, batted for allowing more Chinese investments into India, it was seen as a change in the heart of the government after its re-election for a third successive term. However, with trade minister Piyush Goyal quickly clarifying that there was no rethinking in the government to support foreign direct investment (FDI) from China, matters died down.

However, in recent months, India’s fast-tracking of business visas for Chinese nationals, troop disengagement along the Ladakh border, and statements by senior government functionaries have indicated renewed deliberation on the future of India’s economic ties with China.