Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Hurt by weak yuan, rise in US bond yields, Rupee logs record closing low

Hurt by weak yuan, rise in US bond yields, Rupee logs record closing low

A decline in the yuan and elevated US bond yields had weighed on the rupee through the session and the currency declined further after the trade data was released

rupee

The rupee closed at 84.8625 against the US dollar, down nearly 0.1 per cent on the day. | Representative Image

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee declined to its weakest closing level on record on Monday hurt by a rise in US bond yields, weakness in the Chinese yuan and data which showed that India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a record high in November.

The rupee closed at 84.8625 against the US dollar, down nearly 0.1 per cent on the day.

India's merchandise trade deficit rose to $37.84 billion in November, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government. Economists had expected the deficit to be $23.9 billion, according to a Reuters poll. 

In October, the merchandise trade deficit stood at $27.14 billion.

 

A decline in the yuan and elevated US bond yields had weighed on the rupee through the session and the currency declined further after the trade data was released close to the end of the session.

The dollar index was slightly higher at 106.9 while the offshore Chinese yuan slipped 0.2 per cent to 7.29 per dollar.

More From This Section

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $37.8 billion in November

WPI, WPI Inflation

WPI inflation eases to three-month low in Nov as food prices cool

PMI, PMI INDIA

Economy ends 2024 strong as business growth reaches 4-month high, shows PMI

India-UK, India UK flag

UK-India business boosted by prospect of free trade agreement, says HSBC

PremiumCrude oil

Govt aims to secure Russian crude oil term deal by next financial year

The 10-year US Treasury yield was little changed in Asia trading at 4.38 per cent after rising 7 basis points on Friday while the 1-year Treasury yield rose to 4.27 per cent with investors' focus turning to the Federal Reserve policy decision due on Wednesday.

"While there's potential for a short-term pullback in USD due to year-end seasonality and stretched positioning, any dips may be seen as a buying opportunity," Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, said in a note.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points this week and investors will keep an eye on any hawkish revisions to policymakers' interest rate projections.

Analysts reckon that incoming US President Donald Trump's policies may renew inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy and potentially slow the pace of future rate cuts by the Fed.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 3 paise to 84.83 against US dollar during early trade

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Domestic, global headwinds challenge RBI's forex intervention efforts

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee recovers, gains 5 paise to 84.83 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee falls to an all-time low, RBI intervention counters bearish tilt

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's forex swaps, arbitrage spur inversion of rupee forward premiums curve

Topics : Indian rupee bond yield Yuan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon