Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Rupee falls 3 paise to 84.83 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee falls 3 paise to 84.83 against US dollar during early trade

Forex traders said the rupee remains in a weakening mode due to dollar demand from importers and foreign banks

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

The RBI kept a close eye on banking system liquidity and opted for a buy-sell swap to provide much-needed support to the rupee. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee fell 3 paise to 84.83 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, dragged down by a muted trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee remains in a weakening mode due to dollar demand from importers and foreign banks.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.83 against the greenback, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low level and settled with a gain of 8 paise at 84.80 against the US dollar.

Over the past week, the Indian rupee faced depreciation following the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of leadership transition.

 

The RBI kept a close eye on banking system liquidity and opted for a buy-sell swap to provide much-needed support to the rupee.

More From This Section

PremiumSanjay Malhotra

2024, a rear view: Mint Road balances continuity and change in governance

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI raises collateral-free agricultural loan limit to Rs 2L to aid farmers

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank's board approves 19% stake sale in ICICI Merchant Services

SEBI

Sebi extends deadline to Dec 31 for comments on clearing corps' ownership

SEBI

Sebi mulls facilitating participation of retail investors in algo trading

Additionally, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turning net buyers in December, following significant outflows in the past two months, is expected to lend further stability to the domestic currency, CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 2,335.32 crore in the capital markets on net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.13 per cent at 106.86.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.34 per cent to USD 74.24 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 78.29 points or 0.10 per cent down at 82,054.83 points in morning trade, while Nifty was down 15.45 points or 0.06 per cent to 24,752.85 points.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves dropped by USD 3.235 billion to USD 654.857 billion for the week ended December 6, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had increased by USD 1.51 billion to USD 658.091 billion, ending a multi-week decline in the overall kitty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Domestic, global headwinds challenge RBI's forex intervention efforts

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee recovers, gains 5 paise to 84.83 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee falls to an all-time low, RBI intervention counters bearish tilt

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's forex swaps, arbitrage spur inversion of rupee forward premiums curve

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Nifty IT hits life high, tops 46,000; why are IT stocks in demand today?

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee US Dollar Dollar Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon