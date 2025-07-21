Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Income Tax Bill: Select panel proposes wider transfer-pricing net

Income Tax Bill: Select panel proposes wider transfer-pricing net

Companies wielding substantive influence with other firms may face more scrutiny

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e
premium

This is a key recommendation made by the Lok Sabha’s select committee in its report on the draft Income Tax Bill, 2025, tabled in Parliament on Monday

Monika Yadav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that could have far-reaching repercussions on the corporate landscape, the proposed new Income Tax  (I-T) law could bring inter-corporate transactions under transfer pricing scrutiny if the tax department considers one of the firms to have a substantive influence on another even if thresholds pertaining to shareholding or board control are not triggered.
 
This is a key recommendation made by the Lok Sabha’s select committee in its report on the draft Income Tax Bill, 2025, tabled in Parliament on Monday.
 
Transfer pricing refers to tax rules that regulate the pricing of transactions between related or associated enterprises —
Topics : Income tax Finance News Lok Sabha Parliament
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon