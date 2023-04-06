“This is one of our first and major overseas investments in critical mineral exploration. It is part of our plan to have critical mineral ownership to secure supply for our energy security,” said the official. The five projects are currently at the exploration stage and the Indian government will look at supplies later.

Details of the partnership agreement—initiated during the Australian Prime Minister’s visit to Delhi last month—are being finalised and the investment will be the first step in building a critical mineral supply chain, said a senior Indian official.