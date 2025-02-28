India, EU to push for long-pending free trade agreement by 2025-end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday set a deadline to seal the long-pending free-trade agreement (FTA) by the end of this calendar year, amid fears of an escalating trade war and a changing geopolitical landscape.

The trade deal will be accompanied with pacts on investment protection and geographical indicators (GI).

Finalising a trade deal is expected to give a fresh impetus to relations between India and the European Union (EU), amid fast-changing geopolitical scenarios — diversifying supply chains from China and, more recently, the escalating trade war due to reciprocal tariff threats