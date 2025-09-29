India gears up to embrace carbon market plans to counter climate criticism

India will put the final pieces in place by the end of October to kick start a long-awaited domestic carbon market, and a separate United Nations supervised inter-governmental market for trade in emission credits by January, in an attempt to tame criticism that along with acquiring the image of a poster boy of being the world’s fastest growing major economy, it is also getting the distinction of being the world’s fastest growing major emitter.

India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) and Article 6, the United Nations supervised voluntary carbon trading system, are critical for India to