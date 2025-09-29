Monday, September 29, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India gears up to embrace carbon market plans to counter climate criticism

India gears up to embrace carbon market plans to counter climate criticism

Emissions targets have been announced till 2027, and a new set of targets and sectors will be finalised in FY27 for the FY28-30 period

Carbon emission
premium

Once the plans are approved, Indian companies must put together a detailed project design document, which will again be evaluated over two months.

S Dinakar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will put the final pieces in place by the end of October to kick start a long-awaited domestic carbon market, and a separate United Nations supervised inter-governmental market for trade in emission credits by January, in an attempt to tame criticism that along with acquiring the image of a poster boy of being the world’s fastest growing major economy, it is also getting the distinction of being the world’s fastest growing major emitter. 
India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) and Article 6, the United Nations supervised voluntary carbon trading system, are critical for India to
Topics : Indian Economy Carbon emissions Global Warming
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon