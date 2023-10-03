India caught between Davids & Goliaths in global clean energy face-off

Higher coal movement takes rail freight growth to 6.7% in September

FinMin seeks expenditure proposals for supplementary demands for grants

UK PM Sunak reiterates commitment to get free trade deal with India done

Airbnb contributed over $920 million to India's economy in FY23: Research

Stubble burning cases top total of the last two years, shows data

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Climate change: Arctic may be ice free in summer by 2030s, warn scientists

Top 18 Indian states to record revenue growth of 6-8% in FY24: CRISIL

Crisil SME Tracker: Lean inventory will shore up chemicals units' profits

Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

The global clean energy race is turning into a David versus Goliath battle between the Global North and South — with poorer nations like India hard-pressed to match the humongous

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com