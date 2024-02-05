Sensex (    %)
                        
India Inc to press the capex pedal with Budget push, shows BS CEO poll

CEOs to take advantage of Rs 1 trn innovation fund

Illustration: Ajay kumar Mohanty

BS Reporters Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

With the Interim Budget indicating the road ahead for the economy, Indian companies are planning to invest more in coming months as they expect consumer demand to revive substantially.

A dipstick poll of 12 chief executive officers (CEOs) after the Interim Budget shows 66.67 per cent of the respondents are planning to spend on creating fresh capacities because the Budget has given clear directions to companies to be ready for government orders. 

Interestingly, 25 per cent of the respondents do not expect consumer demand to revive though an overwhelming number of them (75 per cent) expect it to pick up.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

