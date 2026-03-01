Govt tracks West Asia crisis amid fears of trade and shipping disruption

“Right now the situation is volatile and we are keeping a watch on what shipping routes are available and the potential disruption,” a senior commerce department official told Business Standard.

Conflict in the West Asian region escalated over the weekend after the United States (US) and Israel launched an attack on Iran, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran hit back to launch retaliatory attacks targeted at other countries in the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

According to the official, the government is in touch with exporters and shipping lines and is waiting to get their feedback before Tuesday on this situation to evaluate the impact on logistics. The inputs will help the government assess whether any policy response is required.

“It is too early for any government intervention at the moment,” the official cited above said.

Exporters said the ongoing conflict has already begun to disrupt established global logistics channels and if the situation gets worse, it will not only impact trade with Gulf countries but also with Europe and the US. Exporters have to resort to the longer route using the Cape of Good Hope to send shipments to European countries and the US. This will not only increase voyage time but also substantially step up freight costs – at a time when exporters have been grappling with trade-related challenges and uncertainty due to the protectionist policies imposed by the US.

India exported goods worth $50 billion to 13 countries in the West Asian region during April–December, accounting for 15 per cent of its total outbound shipments. Imports stood at $116.45 billion in April–December, accounting for a fifth of India’s total inbound shipments, government data showed. The region includes countries that are part of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – and other countries such as Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Ajay Sahai, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said the ongoing geopolitical developments involving Iran and the wider Middle East are creating a complex risk environment for Indian exporters.

“At this stage, we do not foresee an immediate structural disruption to India’s overall exports, but sustained escalation could increase transaction costs and delay shipments,” Sahai said.

However, the Gulf region remains one of India’s largest export destinations, covering engineering goods, food products, textiles, pharmaceuticals and services. If uncertainty prolongs, exports and construction-linked supplies in the region may see temporary caution, he said.