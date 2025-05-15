Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India-Pakistan tensions: Back home, border area workers wait and watch

India-Pakistan tensions: Back home, border area workers wait and watch

With tensions now subsiding since the ceasefire between the two countries on May 10, those still posted there are breathing a sigh of relief after an anxious period punctuated by blackouts and sirens

Since the Pahalgam terror attack, and through the subsequent border skirmishes, the railways, in fact, operated multiple special trains only with sleeper and general coaches

Shiva RajoraDhruvaksh SahaIshita Ayan Dutt New Delhi/Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:29 AM IST

It has been an edgy few weeks for thousands of migrant workers operating in border areas since the Pahalgam attack of April 22, followed by India’s Operation Sindoor strikes that escalated into days of cross-border conflict, spanning from Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, to Rajasthan and Gujarat.
 
With tensions now subsiding since the ceasefire between the two countries on May 10, those still posted there are breathing a sigh of relief after an anxious period punctuated by blackouts and sirens. However, hundreds of workers had opted to leave for home amid the India-Pakistan conflict and are yet to get back
