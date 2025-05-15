India-Pakistan tensions: Back home, border area workers wait and watch

It has been an edgy few weeks for thousands of migrant workers operating in border areas since the Pahalgam attack of April 22, followed by India’s Operation Sindoor strikes that escalated into days of cross-border conflict, spanning from Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, to Rajasthan and Gujarat.

With tensions now subsiding since the ceasefire between the two countries on May 10, those still posted there are breathing a sigh of relief after an anxious period punctuated by blackouts and sirens. However, hundreds of workers had opted to leave for home amid the India-Pakistan conflict and are yet to get back