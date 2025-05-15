Turkish biz face ire after country backs Pak in latter's clash with India

Calls for a nationwide boycott of Turkish goods and tourism are gaining momentum in India following Turkiye’s vocal support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Several Indian travel and hospitality platforms have responded by suspending bookings to the country.

Reservations for destinations including Turkiye and Azerbaijan have dropped by 60 per cent over the past week, while cancellation rates have surged 250 per cent, according to MakeMyTrip spokesperson Tanupriya Choudhary.

The diplomatic strain emerges at a time when Turkiye has witnessed a significant rise in Indian tourist arrivals. From 55,000 Indian visitors in 2009, the number rose to 2,30,131 in 2019