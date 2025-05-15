Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Turkish biz face ire after country backs Pak in latter's clash with India

Turkish biz face ire after country backs Pak in latter's clash with India

Reservations for destinations including Turkiye and Azerbaijan have dropped by 60 per cent over the past week, while cancellation rates have surged 250 per cent

MSC Turkey, world's largest container ship. (image: msc.com)
Premium

The diplomatic strain emerges at a time when Turkiye has witnessed a significant rise in Indian tourist arrivals

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Calls for a nationwide boycott of Turkish goods and tourism are gaining momentum in India following Turkiye’s vocal support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Several Indian travel and hospitality platforms have responded by suspending bookings to the country. 
 
Reservations for destinations including Turkiye and Azerbaijan have dropped by 60 per cent over the past week, while cancellation rates have surged 250 per cent, according to MakeMyTrip spokesperson Tanupriya Choudhary.
 
The diplomatic strain emerges at a time when Turkiye has witnessed a significant rise in Indian tourist arrivals. From 55,000 Indian visitors in 2009, the number rose to 2,30,131 in 2019
Topics : Turkey India-Pak conflict Erdogan Pakistan-India Operation Sindoor

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon