India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund

In a significant development, India is believed to have placed a funding request of around $55 million in its first call with the Pandemic Fund of the World Bank, sources said.
The fund has been set up to finance critical investments in a bid to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacities at national, regional, and global levels, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries. It was created in the aftermath of the Covid-19 global pandemic.
The sources said the funding request from India is for fighting pandemics among both humans and animals. Surveillance and prevention of diseases in animals are equally important as many diseases are zoonotic. Also, a few studies have suggested that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, originated in animals and spread to humans in late 2019 at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan. India’s request, the sources said, is a reflection of the country&r
